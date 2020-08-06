Dr. Coker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michelle Coker, PHD
Dr. Michelle Coker, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Overland Park, KS.
Dr. Coker works at
Behavioral Health Specialists Inc.8400 W 110th St Ste 230, Overland Park, KS 66210 Directions (913) 906-9559
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Dr.Coker helped me resolve so many issues, enhanced my way of looking at the past and plan a better future. She gave me life changing tools and I love my list of cokerisms, I call them.
About Dr. Michelle Coker, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
