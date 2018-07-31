Dr. Michelle Conover, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conover is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Conover, PHD
Overview of Dr. Michelle Conover, PHD
Dr. Michelle Conover, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Woodland Hills, CA.
Dr. Conover's Office Locations
Allan S Abrams MD Inc21031 Ventura Blvd Ste 704, Woodland Hills, CA 91364 Directions (818) 340-7700
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been working with many therapists. Several have had a lot of credentials. On many levels, I felt that they were overbearing about what I should do with my life and the best/only way to treat my condition. However. Dr. Conover has a passion for people. She brings a lot more to the table because she has the same level if not more credentials, but I accepted the medication and treatment WE agreed upon. A cynic may say it was my time, but my heart trusted her judgement and intentions to help
About Dr. Michelle Conover, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1619126125
Dr. Conover has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Conover accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Conover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Conover. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conover.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conover, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conover appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.