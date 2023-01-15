See All Family Doctors in Port Jefferson, NY
Michelle Craddock, ANP

Family Medicine
5.0 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Michelle Craddock, ANP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. 

Michelle Craddock works at Family Medicine At Port Jefferson in Port Jefferson, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Family Medicine at Port Jefferson
    70 N Country Rd Ste 105, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 642-0609
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Michelle Craddock, ANP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013182112
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michelle Craddock, ANP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Craddock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Michelle Craddock has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Michelle Craddock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michelle Craddock works at Family Medicine At Port Jefferson in Port Jefferson, NY. View the full address on Michelle Craddock’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Michelle Craddock. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Craddock.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Craddock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Craddock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

