Michelle Craddock, ANP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Craddock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michelle Craddock, ANP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Michelle Craddock, ANP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY.
Michelle Craddock works at
Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Physician Partners Family Medicine at Port Jefferson70 N Country Rd Ste 105, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 642-0609
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Michelle Craddock?
She may be an NPr, but she appears to know more than some doctors. She knows more than some doctors. She listens, she properly treated me. She educates the patient, tells you what you need to do and not to do. (A lot of doctors don’t do that) She takes the appropriate time with the patient. Some doctors can learn from her. Waiting room is clean with average wait time. She is Very nice and compassionate, respectful and very professional. I highly recommend her!
About Michelle Craddock, ANP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1013182112
Frequently Asked Questions
Michelle Craddock has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Michelle Craddock accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michelle Craddock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michelle Craddock works at
21 patients have reviewed Michelle Craddock. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Craddock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Craddock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Craddock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.