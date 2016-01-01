Michelle Davis, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michelle Davis, PA-C
Overview
Michelle Davis, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Huntington Beach, CA.
Michelle Davis works at
Locations
HealthCare Partners Huntington Beach Office
19066 Magnolia St, Huntington Beach, CA 92646
(714) 968-0068
Wednesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Michelle Davis, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English, Spanish
- 1275648842
Michelle Davis accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michelle Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michelle Davis speaks Spanish.
Michelle Davis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Davis.
