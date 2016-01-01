Michelle Dawson, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Dawson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michelle Dawson, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Michelle Dawson, PA-C is a Family Medicine Physician Assistant in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine (Physician Assistant), has 8 years of experience. They graduated from University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, Oklahoma City, OK and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital South.
Michelle Dawson works at
Locations
Utica Park Clinic9001 S 101st East Ave Ste 270, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 392-7000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Hospital South
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Michelle Dawson, PA-C
- Family Medicine (Physician Assistant)
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1669838983
Education & Certifications
- University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, Oklahoma City, OK
- Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, OK
Frequently Asked Questions
Michelle Dawson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michelle Dawson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michelle Dawson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Dawson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Dawson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Dawson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.