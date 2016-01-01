See All Physicians Assistants in Tulsa, OK
Michelle Dawson, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Michelle Dawson, PA-C

Family Medicine (Physician Assistant)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Michelle Dawson, PA-C is a Family Medicine Physician Assistant in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine (Physician Assistant), has 8 years of experience. They graduated from University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, Oklahoma City, OK and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital South.

Michelle Dawson works at Utica Park Clinic in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Utica Park Clinic
    9001 S 101st East Ave Ste 270, Tulsa, OK 74133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 392-7000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hillcrest Hospital South
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Michelle Dawson?

    Photo: Michelle Dawson, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Michelle Dawson, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Michelle Dawson to family and friends

    Michelle Dawson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Michelle Dawson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Michelle Dawson, PA-C.

    About Michelle Dawson, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Physician Assistant)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669838983
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, Oklahoma City, OK
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, OK
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michelle Dawson, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Dawson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Michelle Dawson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michelle Dawson works at Utica Park Clinic in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Michelle Dawson’s profile.

    Michelle Dawson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Dawson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Dawson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Dawson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Michelle Dawson, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.