Michelle Dye accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michelle Dye
Overview
Michelle Dye is a Counselor in Sandy, UT.
Locations
Pl Hansen Counseling Inc8184 S Highland Dr Ste C8, Sandy, UT 84093 Directions (801) 944-1666
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have been working with Michelle for a while. She is very effective, and helps me so much. She is very good, and I would recommend her.
About Michelle Dye
Frequently Asked Questions
Michelle Dye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Michelle Dye. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Dye.
