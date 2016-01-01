Dr. Michelle Earnest-Rahman, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Earnest-Rahman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Earnest-Rahman, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Michelle Earnest-Rahman, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Santa Clarita, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 27141 Hidaway Ave Ste 206, Santa Clarita, CA 91351 Directions
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michelle Earnest-Rahman, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1346371499
Education & Certifications
- Valley Child Guidance Clinic
- Alliant International Univ., Fresno, Ca
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Earnest-Rahman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Earnest-Rahman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Earnest-Rahman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Earnest-Rahman.
