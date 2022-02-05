Dr. Michelle Esperanza, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Esperanza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Esperanza, OD
Dr. Michelle Esperanza, OD is an Optometrist in Kissimmee, FL.
Dr. Esperanza's Office Locations
Vision Center 30-28811471 E Osceola Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Directions (407) 799-7281
- Ambetter
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very professional.
- Optometry
- English
- 1114010998
Dr. Esperanza has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Esperanza accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Esperanza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Esperanza. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esperanza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Esperanza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Esperanza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.