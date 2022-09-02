See All Nurse Practitioners in Boca Raton, FL
Michelle Feffer

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Overview of Michelle Feffer

Michelle Feffer is a Nurse Practitioner in Boca Raton, FL. 

Michelle Feffer works at Boca General Family Medicine in Boca Raton, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Michelle Feffer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Boca General and Family Medicine
    1500 NW 10th Ave Ste 101, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 391-2708

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Sep 02, 2022
Michelle is the only primary care provider I will ever see. She cares about her patients immensely, and has a real love for the profession. She talks in terms you can understand and makes sure you comprehend the next steps in further care, if needed. I have referred multiple new patients to her. She will not disappoint, although her office may take awhile to get you in to see her, absolutely worth the wait.
Grateful patient — Sep 02, 2022
About Michelle Feffer

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1740705607
Frequently Asked Questions

Michelle Feffer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Michelle Feffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Michelle Feffer works at Boca General Family Medicine in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Michelle Feffer’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Michelle Feffer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Feffer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Feffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Feffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

