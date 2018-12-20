Dr. Michelle Fein, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Fein, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Michelle Fein, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Greenacres, FL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Telehealth Online Therapy5700 Lake Worth Rd Ste 205, Greenacres, FL 33463 Directions (305) 799-6131
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- PPO Plus
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Fein has worked w me for ten years. I can attest that she is an utmost professional. Dr Fein aided my stabilization. One can expect full focus from her in every session - not once did I ever feel her mind was elsewhere. Also, I never experienced a wait time in her lobby. I recommend Dr Fein very highly. She cares a lot about her patients.
About Dr. Michelle Fein, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Private Practice Of Edwin Reisfeld, Ph.D.
- Miami VA Medical Center
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- Florida International University
Frequently Asked Questions
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Fein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fein.
