Michelle Podboreski Finnin, AUD

Audiology
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Michelle Podboreski Finnin, AUD is an Audiology in Charlotte, NC. 

Michelle Podboreski Finnin works at Novant Health Pediatric Rehabilitation - Eastover in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health Pediatric Rehabilitation - Eastover
    Novant Health Pediatric Rehabilitation - Eastover
2711 Randolph Rd Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28207
(980) 369-3487
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Michelle Podboreski Finnin, AUD

    • Audiology
    • English
    • Female
    • 1558444554
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Michelle Podboreski Finnin, AUD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Podboreski Finnin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Michelle Podboreski Finnin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michelle Podboreski Finnin works at Novant Health Pediatric Rehabilitation - Eastover in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Michelle Podboreski Finnin’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Michelle Podboreski Finnin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Podboreski Finnin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Podboreski Finnin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Podboreski Finnin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

