Urology
Michelle McCall, PA-C is an Urology Specialist in Arlington, TX. 

Michelle McCall works at USMD Center for Advanced Pelvic Medicine and Bladder Health in Arlington, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    USMD Center for Advanced Pelvic Medicine and Bladder Health
    801 W Interstate 20 Ste 114, Arlington, TX 76017 (817) 730-5441

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Anterior Vaginal Wall Prolapse
Apical Vaginal Prolapse
Continuous Incontinence
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anterior Vaginal Wall Prolapse
Apical Vaginal Prolapse
Continuous Incontinence
Female Incontinence
Female Urinary Stress Incontinence
Neurogenic Bladder and Urinary Incontinence
Overflow Incontinence
Pelvic Organ Prolapse
Posterior Vaginal Wall Prolapse
Prolapse
  • View other providers who treat Prolapse
Prolapsed Bladder
Rectal Prolapse
Stress Incontinence
Urge Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Disorders
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urinary Urgency
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Disorders
Vaginal Dryness
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    MultiPlan

    Urology
    English
    Female
    1144708827
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Michelle McCall, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle McCall is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Michelle McCall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Michelle McCall works at USMD Center for Advanced Pelvic Medicine and Bladder Health in Arlington, TX. View the full address on Michelle McCall's profile.

    Michelle McCall has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle McCall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle McCall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle McCall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

