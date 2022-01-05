See All Physicians Assistants in Tulsa, OK
Michelle Green, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (8)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Michelle Green, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Tulsa, OK. 

Michelle Green works at Ascension Medical Group in Tulsa, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Medical Group St. John Primary Care Bernsen
    1919 S Wheeling Ave Ste 402, Tulsa, OK 74104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 748-7877
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 05, 2022
    Michelle is amazing! She listens and takes my concerns seriously. She is thorough and kind. I'm so glad she is on my doctor's team! I feel blessed to have her and Dr Cox as my health care providers.
    Kathy L Smith — Jan 05, 2022
    Photo: Michelle Green, PA-C
    About Michelle Green, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043754641
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michelle Green has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Michelle Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michelle Green works at Ascension Medical Group in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Michelle Green’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Michelle Green. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Green.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Green, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Green appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

