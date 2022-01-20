Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michelle Green, PHD
Overview
Dr. Michelle Green, PHD is a Psychologist in Atlanta, GA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 18 Lenox Pointe NE Ste B, Atlanta, GA 30324 Directions (404) 840-4403
Ratings & Reviews
Phenomenal! We were all impressed with her professionalism and practical, straight-forward approach. Her rates were lower than others but the quality was worth double the cost.
About Dr. Michelle Green, PHD
- Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Green, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Green appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.