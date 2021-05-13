Overview of Michelle Grubb, CNM

Michelle Grubb, CNM is a Midwife in Draper, UT. They graduated from Frontier Nursing University | Westminster College | Frontier School of Midwifery and Family Nursing | St. Mark's Family Medicine Residency and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital.



Michelle Grubb works at Lone Peak OB/GYN in Draper, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.