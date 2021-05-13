See All Nurse Midwives in Draper, UT
Michelle Grubb, CNM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Michelle Grubb, CNM

Midwifery
5.0 (27)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Michelle Grubb, CNM

Michelle Grubb, CNM is a Midwife in Draper, UT. They graduated from Frontier Nursing University | Westminster College | Frontier School of Midwifery and Family Nursing | St. Mark's Family Medicine Residency and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital.

Michelle Grubb works at Lone Peak OB/GYN in Draper, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Michelle Grubb's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lone Peak OB/GYN
    96 E Kimballs Ln Ste 202 Bldg 3, Draper, UT 84020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 254-6998

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lone Peak Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Contraception Counseling 
Gynecological Examination
Contraception Counseling 
Gynecological Examination

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Contraception Counseling  Chevron Icon
Gynecological Examination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Michelle Grubb?

    May 13, 2021
    Michelle Grubb has been phenomenal. I've seen her for about 4 1/2 years, and she has always been attentive to my needs and really hears my concerns. She listens and works with you through anything you need to. Plus, she goes above and beyond to help with a more holistic view of your overall health.
    Bri — May 13, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Michelle Grubb, CNM
    How would you rate your experience with Michelle Grubb, CNM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Michelle Grubb to family and friends

    Michelle Grubb's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Michelle Grubb

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Michelle Grubb, CNM.

    About Michelle Grubb, CNM

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467708487
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Frontier Nursing University | Westminster College | Frontier School of Midwifery and Family Nursing | St. Mark's Family Medicine Residency
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michelle Grubb, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Grubb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Michelle Grubb has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Michelle Grubb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michelle Grubb works at Lone Peak OB/GYN in Draper, UT. View the full address on Michelle Grubb’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Michelle Grubb. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Grubb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Grubb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Grubb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Michelle Grubb, CNM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.