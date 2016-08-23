Michelle Gunterman-McCammond accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michelle Gunterman-McCammond, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Michelle Gunterman-McCammond, LPC is a Counselor in Saint Peters, MO.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 4249 N Saint Peters Pkwy, Saint Peters, MO 63304 Directions (314) 496-6490
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Michelle Gunterman-McCammond?
Truly cares about your well being. Takes extra time if needed. Created a group for adolescents with similar needs. Brings other specialists to contribute to group needs. Very warm and friendly approach.
About Michelle Gunterman-McCammond, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1457414278
Frequently Asked Questions
Michelle Gunterman-McCammond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Michelle Gunterman-McCammond. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Gunterman-McCammond.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Gunterman-McCammond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Gunterman-McCammond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.