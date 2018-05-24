Michelle Hamilton, MMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Hamilton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michelle Hamilton, MMFT
Offers telehealth
Michelle Hamilton, MMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Estero, FL. They specialize in Marriage & Family Therapy, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Master's Degree From Nova Southeastern University In Marriage and Family Therapy.
Gina Lanza Kane9180 Estero Park Commons Blvd, Estero, FL 33928 Directions (239) 495-7773Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
I was a client some years ago. Michelle is an excellent counselor. I was dealing with a very toxic long term marriage and I gained a lot of strength and courage through counseling. I was finally able to put an end to it. With her help and the help of an excellent attorney I now live a happy, fulfilling , peaceful life. I would always recommend Michelle. She is a great listener and has very good ideas for turning your life towards a better one. Also she accepted my insurance what was great. Tx
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1689731929
- Master's Degree From Nova Southeastern University In Marriage and Family Therapy
- State University Of New York College At Fredonia
Michelle Hamilton accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michelle Hamilton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Michelle Hamilton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Hamilton.
