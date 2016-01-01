See All Nurse Practitioners in Beach, ND
Michelle Hardy, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Michelle Hardy, NP

Michelle Hardy, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Beach, ND. 

Michelle Hardy works at St Joseph's Hospital and Health Center in Beach, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Michelle Hardy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CHI St. Alexius Health Family Clinic
    95 2 St, Beach, ND 58621 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Michelle Hardy, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1871513259
    Hospital Affiliations

    • CHI St. Alexius Health Dickinson

