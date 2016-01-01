See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Sewell, NJ
Michelle Harris, LCSW

Infectious Disease Medicine
Accepting new patients
Overview of Michelle Harris, LCSW

Michelle Harris, LCSW is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Sewell, NJ. 

Michelle Harris works at Jefferson Health Fish Pond Primary & Specialty Care in Sewell, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Michelle Harris' Office Locations

    Jefferson Health Fish Pond Primary & Specialty Care
    354 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Bldg 2, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Voorhees Specialty Care- Infectious Diseases
    333 Laurel Oak Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Michelle Harris, LCSW.

    About Michelle Harris, LCSW

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1699079194
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

