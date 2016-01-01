See All Nurse Practitioners in Pueblo, CO
Michelle Hartke, MSN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Michelle Hartke, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Pueblo, CO. 

Michelle Hartke works at Rocky Mountain primary care clinic Pueblo, Colorado in Pueblo, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rocky Mountain primary care clinic Pueblo, Colorado
    131 S Main St, Pueblo, CO 81003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 924-9398

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parkview Medical Center
  • St. Mary-Corwin Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies
Acne
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Michelle Hartke, MSN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124397559
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Beth-El College of Nursing - Bachelor's of Nursing
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michelle Hartke, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Hartke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Michelle Hartke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Michelle Hartke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michelle Hartke works at Rocky Mountain primary care clinic Pueblo, Colorado in Pueblo, CO. View the full address on Michelle Hartke’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Michelle Hartke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Hartke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Hartke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Hartke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.