Michelle Hoerger, MALPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Hoerger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michelle Hoerger, MALPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Michelle Hoerger, MALPC is a Counselor in Newtown, PA.
Michelle Hoerger works at
Locations
-
1
Physical address 17 Barclay Street, Newtown PA444 S State St, Newtown, PA 18940 Directions (215) 869-8313
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Michelle Hoerger?
About Michelle Hoerger, MALPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1326283508
Education & Certifications
- SUNY at Stony Brook
Frequently Asked Questions
Michelle Hoerger accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michelle Hoerger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michelle Hoerger works at
15 patients have reviewed Michelle Hoerger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Hoerger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Hoerger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Hoerger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.