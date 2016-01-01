See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Fresno, CA
Michelle Holguin

Marriage & Family Therapy
5.0 (2)
Overview

Michelle Holguin is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Fresno, CA. 

Michelle Holguin works at Valley Diagnostic & Psychological Services in Fresno, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Valley Diagnostic & Psychological Services
    5588 N Palm Ave, Fresno, CA 93704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 549-3694
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • First Health

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Michelle Holguin

    Marriage & Family Therapy
    English, Spanish
    1790813186
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michelle Holguin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michelle Holguin works at Valley Diagnostic & Psychological Services in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Michelle Holguin’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Michelle Holguin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Holguin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Holguin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Holguin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

