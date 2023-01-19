See All Family Doctors in Crest Hill, IL
Michelle Horvath

Family Medicine
4.9 (64)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Michelle Horvath is a Family Medicine Specialist in Crest Hill, IL. 

Michelle Horvath works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Crest Hill, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    16151 Weber Rd Ste 201, Crest Hill, IL 60403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 838-2888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (62)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 19, 2023
    She is very professional and personable. I feel very confident with her medical advise
    Emily — Jan 19, 2023
    About Michelle Horvath

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487643003
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michelle Horvath is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Horvath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Michelle Horvath has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Michelle Horvath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michelle Horvath works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Crest Hill, IL. View the full address on Michelle Horvath’s profile.

    64 patients have reviewed Michelle Horvath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Horvath.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Horvath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Horvath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

