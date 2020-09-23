See All Nurse Midwives in Elmhurst, IL
Michelle Jackowski, CNM

Midwifery
2.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview of Michelle Jackowski, CNM

Michelle Jackowski, CNM is a Midwife in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Midwifery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.

Michelle Jackowski works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Elmhurst, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Michelle Jackowski's Office Locations

    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    1200 S York St Ste 4120, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (331) 221-9009

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
    • Aetna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Sep 23, 2020
    My experience with Michelle was nothing but great! I enjoyed many of the midwives at the Elmhurst clinic, but would schedule with Michelle because she was kind, patient and an overall great practitioner. Lucky for me, she was on call the day I went into labor and was in and out of my room reassuring and checking on me until it was ready to push. I ended up needing magnesium after delivery, and Michelle was the one to order labs and monitor them. She reassured me during this experience as well. Overall great experience!
    Dawn — Sep 23, 2020
    About Michelle Jackowski, CNM

    • Midwifery
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1194039669
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Illinois at Chicago
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michelle Jackowski, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Jackowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Michelle Jackowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michelle Jackowski works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Elmhurst, IL. View the full address on Michelle Jackowski’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Michelle Jackowski. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Jackowski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Jackowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Jackowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

