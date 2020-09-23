Michelle Jackowski, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Jackowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michelle Jackowski, CNM
Overview of Michelle Jackowski, CNM
Michelle Jackowski, CNM is a Midwife in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Midwifery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Michelle Jackowski works at
Michelle Jackowski's Office Locations
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1200 S York St Ste 4120, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-9009
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
- Aetna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Michelle was nothing but great! I enjoyed many of the midwives at the Elmhurst clinic, but would schedule with Michelle because she was kind, patient and an overall great practitioner. Lucky for me, she was on call the day I went into labor and was in and out of my room reassuring and checking on me until it was ready to push. I ended up needing magnesium after delivery, and Michelle was the one to order labs and monitor them. She reassured me during this experience as well. Overall great experience!
About Michelle Jackowski, CNM
- Midwifery
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois at Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Michelle Jackowski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Michelle Jackowski accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michelle Jackowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Michelle Jackowski. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Jackowski.
