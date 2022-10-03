Michelle James, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle James is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michelle James, APN
Overview of Michelle James, APN
Michelle James, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Memphis, TN.
Michelle James works at
Michelle James' Office Locations
Primary Care Group LLC1325 Eastmoreland Ave Ste 150, Memphis, TN 38104 Directions (901) 516-9830
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Michelle has been one of the best medical professionals that I've ever been to. She wonderful with me as a patient and keeps it real with me about my health.
About Michelle James, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1750536967
Michelle James has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Michelle James accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michelle James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Michelle James. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle James.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle James, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle James appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.