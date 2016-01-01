See All Nurse Practitioners in Phoenix, AZ
Michelle N Jennings, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Michelle N Jennings, NP

Michelle N Jennings, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ. 

Michelle N Jennings works at Oak Street Health Wedgewood Park in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Michelle N Jennings' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Wedgewood Park
    5110 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 536-7225

About Michelle N Jennings, NP

  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
  • English
  • 1104334077
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Michelle N Jennings, NP is accepting new patients.

Michelle N Jennings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Michelle N Jennings works at Oak Street Health Wedgewood Park in Phoenix, AZ.

Michelle N Jennings has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle N Jennings.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle N Jennings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle N Jennings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

