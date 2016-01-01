See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Knoxville, TN
Dr. Michelle Jester, PHD

Marriage & Family Therapy
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michelle Jester, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Marriage & Family Therapy, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Dr. Jester works at Michelle Jester, PHD, LMFT, Knoxville, TN in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Michelle Jester (private practice) Phd.
    118 Westfield Rd, Knoxville, TN 37919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 237-4341
    Monday
    10:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 9:00pm
    Sunday
    10:00am - 9:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of Tennessee Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Behavioral Health Network
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Michelle Jester, PHD

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    • 1013966829
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Marital and Family Therapy Internship With Supervision Of Family Therapy Sessions.
    • University of Tennessee
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.