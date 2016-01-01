Dr. Michelle Jester, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jester is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Jester, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michelle Jester, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Marriage & Family Therapy, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Locations
Dr. Michelle Jester (private practice) Phd.118 Westfield Rd, Knoxville, TN 37919 Directions (865) 237-4341Monday10:00am - 9:00pmTuesday10:00am - 9:00pmWednesday10:00am - 9:00pmThursday10:00am - 9:00pmFriday10:00am - 9:00pmSaturday10:00am - 9:00pmSunday10:00am - 9:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Behavioral Health Network
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michelle Jester, PHD
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1013966829
Education & Certifications
- Marital and Family Therapy Internship With Supervision Of Family Therapy Sessions.
- University of Tennessee
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jester accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jester has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jester works at
Dr. Jester has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jester.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jester, there are benefits to both methods.