Michelle Kane, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Michelle Kane, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Greensboro, NC.
Locations
Michelle Kane PsyD PLLC7 Corporate Center Ct Ste B, Greensboro, NC 27408 Directions (336) 604-2789Tuesday8:30am - 3:00pmWednesday8:30am - 3:00pmThursday8:30am - 3:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Michelle is an excellent therapist. She always listens carefully and tries to determine the correct path for you as an individual. She isn't a soft therapist, and will push you in all the right ways to help ensure that you are progressing on your personal journey to get well.
About Michelle Kane, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1437197134
Frequently Asked Questions
Michelle Kane accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michelle Kane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Michelle Kane. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Kane.
