Michelle Kane, PSY

Clinical Psychology
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Michelle Kane, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Greensboro, NC. 

Michelle Kane works at Michelle Kane PsyD PLLC in Greensboro, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Michelle Kane PsyD PLLC
    7 Corporate Center Ct Ste B, Greensboro, NC 27408 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 604-2789
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:00pm
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 09, 2022
    Michelle is an excellent therapist. She always listens carefully and tries to determine the correct path for you as an individual. She isn't a soft therapist, and will push you in all the right ways to help ensure that you are progressing on your personal journey to get well.
    Photo: Michelle Kane, PSY
    About Michelle Kane, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437197134
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michelle Kane, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Kane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Michelle Kane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michelle Kane works at Michelle Kane PsyD PLLC in Greensboro, NC. View the full address on Michelle Kane’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Michelle Kane. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Kane.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Kane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Kane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

