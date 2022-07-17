Michelle Kassens, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Kassens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michelle Kassens, CNM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Michelle Kassens, CNM
Michelle Kassens, CNM is a Midwife in Vancouver, WA.
Michelle Kassens' Office Locations
The Vancouver Clinic Inc Ps700 NE 87th Ave, Vancouver, WA 98664 DirectionsSaturday7:00am - 5:00pmSunday7:00am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Miss Michelle explained my options well and helped me decide on an IUD. Having it put in wasn’t as painful as people said and she explained what she was doing as it was out in. Listened to me and I would tell my friends to see her!
About Michelle Kassens, CNM
- Midwifery
- English
- Female
- 1104100569
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Michelle Kassens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Michelle Kassens accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
5 patients have reviewed Michelle Kassens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Kassens.
