Michelle Kassens, CNM

Midwifery
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Michelle Kassens, CNM

Michelle Kassens, CNM is a Midwife in Vancouver, WA. 

Michelle Kassens works at Vancouver Clinic 87th Avenue Clinic in Vancouver, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Michelle Kassens' Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Vancouver Clinic Inc Ps
    700 NE 87th Ave, Vancouver, WA 98664 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Saturday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    How was your appointment with Michelle Kassens?

    Jul 17, 2022
    Miss Michelle explained my options well and helped me decide on an IUD. Having it put in wasn’t as painful as people said and she explained what she was doing as it was out in. Listened to me and I would tell my friends to see her!
    Stephanie — Jul 17, 2022
    Michelle Kassens' Office & Staff

    About Michelle Kassens, CNM

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1104100569
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michelle Kassens, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Kassens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Michelle Kassens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Michelle Kassens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michelle Kassens works at Vancouver Clinic 87th Avenue Clinic in Vancouver, WA. View the full address on Michelle Kassens’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Michelle Kassens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Kassens.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Kassens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Kassens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

