Michelle Kilber, APRN

Neurology
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Michelle Kilber, APRN

Michelle Kilber, APRN is a Neurology Specialist in Fargo, ND. 

Michelle Kilber works at Essentia Health-Fargo in Fargo, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Michelle Kilber's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo)
    3000 32nd Ave S, Fargo, ND 58103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:15am - 5:15pm
    Tuesday
    8:15am - 5:15pm
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 5:15pm
    Thursday
    8:15am - 5:15pm
    Friday
    8:15am - 5:15pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain Aneurysm Repair
Embolization of Arteriovenous Malformation
Brain Aneurysm Repair
Embolization of Arteriovenous Malformation

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Michelle Kilber, APRN

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1144673674
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Fargo

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michelle Kilber, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Kilber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Michelle Kilber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michelle Kilber works at Essentia Health-Fargo in Fargo, ND. View the full address on Michelle Kilber’s profile.

    Michelle Kilber has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Kilber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Kilber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Kilber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

