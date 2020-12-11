See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Jupiter, FL
Dr. Michelle Leal, OD

Optometry
Overview of Dr. Michelle Leal, OD

Dr. Michelle Leal, OD is an Optometrist in Jupiter, FL. 

Dr. Leal works at Leal Vision Center in Jupiter, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Leal's Office Locations

    Leal Vision Center
    600 Heritage Dr Ste 120, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 626-9300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contact Lens Exams
Diabetes Eye Care
Eye Infections
Contact Lens Exams
Diabetes Eye Care
Eye Infections

Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Infection Management Chevron Icon
Multifocal Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Davis Vision
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • Medicare
    • Superior Vision
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 11, 2020
    I am a new patient of Dr. Leal. I went to her to update my contact lens prescription. After a thorough examination I was fitted with new contacts. My visual acuity has never been better. The office is well run and all appropriate Covid-19 safeguards are observed. Dr. Leal is highly professional and puts her patients at ease. I highly recommend Dr. Leal.
    Alan Lewis — Dec 11, 2020
    About Dr. Michelle Leal, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1215050638
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michelle Leal, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leal accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Leal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Leal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

