Dr. Michelle Leal, OD
Overview of Dr. Michelle Leal, OD
Dr. Michelle Leal, OD is an Optometrist in Jupiter, FL.
Dr. Leal works at
Dr. Leal's Office Locations
Leal Vision Center600 Heritage Dr Ste 120, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 626-9300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Davis Vision
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Medicare
- Superior Vision
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
I am a new patient of Dr. Leal. I went to her to update my contact lens prescription. After a thorough examination I was fitted with new contacts. My visual acuity has never been better. The office is well run and all appropriate Covid-19 safeguards are observed. Dr. Leal is highly professional and puts her patients at ease. I highly recommend Dr. Leal.
About Dr. Michelle Leal, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leal accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leal speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Leal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.