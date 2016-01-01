Dr. Levalley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michelle Levalley, PHD
Dr. Michelle Levalley, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Fresno, CA.
Locations
Department of Children and Family Services3133 N Millbrook Ave, Fresno, CA 93703 Directions (559) 453-8918
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
About Dr. Michelle Levalley, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1942305826
Dr. Levalley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
