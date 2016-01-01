Michelle Lew has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Michelle Lew, ARNP
Overview of Michelle Lew, ARNP
Michelle Lew, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bellevue, WA.
Michelle Lew works at
Michelle Lew's Office Locations
Swedish Primary Care12917 SE 38th St Ste 100, Bellevue, WA 98006 Directions (425) 462-1132
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Michelle Lew, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1326457466
Frequently Asked Questions
Michelle Lew accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michelle Lew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Michelle Lew. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Lew.
