Dr. Michelle London, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. London is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle London, PSY.D
Overview of Dr. Michelle London, PSY.D
Dr. Michelle London, PSY.D is a Neuropsychologist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with Rehabilitation Psychology
Dr. London works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. London's Office Locations
-
1
Memory Clinic & Clinical Neuropsychology4646 N Marine Dr Ste B125, Chicago, IL 60640 Directions (312) 307-7159
-
2
The John Hancock875 N Michigan Ave Ste 3170, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 307-7159
Hospital Affiliations
- Weiss Memorial Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. London?
About Dr. Michelle London, PSY.D
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1407169246
Education & Certifications
- Rehabilitation Psychology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. London has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. London accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. London has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. London works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. London. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. London.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. London, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. London appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.