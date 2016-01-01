Michelle Maddalozzo, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Maddalozzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michelle Maddalozzo, LCSW
Offers telehealth
Overview
Michelle Maddalozzo, LCSW is a Clinical Social Worker in Geneva, IL. They specialize in Clinical Social Work, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO.
Michelle Maddalozzo works at
Locations
Grow Therapy25 N River Ln, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (786) 244-2403Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
CPMH Affiliate - Michelle Maddalozzo, LCSW, CATC684 N Spence Ave, Goldsboro, NC 27534 Directions (919) 288-2686
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MedCost
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Michelle Maddalozzo, LCSW
- Clinical Social Work
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
Frequently Asked Questions
Michelle Maddalozzo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michelle Maddalozzo works at
3 patients have reviewed Michelle Maddalozzo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Maddalozzo.
