Michelle Maddalozzo, LCSW is a Clinical Social Worker in Geneva, IL. They specialize in Clinical Social Work, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO.



Michelle Maddalozzo works at Grow Therapy in Geneva, IL with other offices in Goldsboro, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.