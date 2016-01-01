Michelle Magboo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Michelle Magboo, FNP-C
Overview of Michelle Magboo, FNP-C
Michelle Magboo, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ.
Michelle Magboo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Michelle Magboo's Office Locations
-
1
Lakeside Medical Clinic8050 E Lakeside Pkwy, Tucson, AZ 85730 Directions (520) 584-5820
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Michelle Magboo?
About Michelle Magboo, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1174966782
Frequently Asked Questions
Michelle Magboo accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michelle Magboo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michelle Magboo works at
Michelle Magboo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Magboo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Magboo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Magboo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.