Michelle Marabella, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Michelle Marabella, LMHC is a Counselor in Depew, NY.
Michelle Marabella works at
Locations
Depew Individual & Group Therapies5270 Transit Rd, Depew, NY 14043 Directions (716) 955-0675Monday10:00am - 3:00pmTuesday10:00am - 8:00pmWednesday10:00am - 8:00pmThursday10:00am - 8:00pmFriday4:00pm - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Fidelis Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Michelle is understanding, intelligent and willing to explore non traditional methods of helping her clients to cope with trauma. She is very personable and easy to talk to, and I am really glad that I found her.
About Michelle Marabella, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1750679536
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
Frequently Asked Questions
Michelle Marabella accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michelle Marabella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michelle Marabella works at
Michelle Marabella has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Marabella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Marabella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.