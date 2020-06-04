See All Counselors in Depew, NY
Michelle Marabella, LMHC

Counseling
Michelle Marabella, LMHC is a Counselor in Depew, NY. 

Michelle Marabella works at Depew Individual & Group Therapies in Depew, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Depew Individual & Group Therapies
    5270 Transit Rd, Depew, NY 14043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 955-0675
    Monday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    4:00pm - 8:00pm

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety Attack
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Crisis Intervention Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Fidelis Care
    • MultiPlan

    Jun 04, 2020
    Michelle is understanding, intelligent and willing to explore non traditional methods of helping her clients to cope with trauma. She is very personable and easy to talk to, and I am really glad that I found her.
    A.M.O. — Jun 04, 2020
    About Michelle Marabella, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    NPI Number
    • 1750679536
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • State University of New York at Buffalo
