Michelle McGuire accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michelle McGuire, PSY
Overview
Michelle McGuire, PSY is a Psychologist in Las Vegas, NV.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 5803 W Craig Rd Ste 105, Las Vegas, NV 89130 Directions (702) 901-5200
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Michelle McGuire?
Dr McGuire's staff is amazing. They are so helpful and friendly with my son. The testing was as stress free as possible and in a caring environment. Dr McGuire is able to speak to us in real people speak. She is helping us figure out how we can care for our son and help our son the best way possible. I can't say enough great things about CBC Austim and their staff there.
About Michelle McGuire, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1245430792
Frequently Asked Questions
Michelle McGuire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michelle McGuire has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle McGuire.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle McGuire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle McGuire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.