Michelle McKeirnan, LPC
Overview
Michelle McKeirnan, LPC is a Counselor in Hollidaysburg, PA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 424 Allegheny St Ste 103, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648 Directions (814) 932-1120
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Michelle McKeirnan, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1760652325
Frequently Asked Questions
