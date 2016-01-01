See All Nurse Practitioners in Garland, TX
Michelle Newton, APRN-BC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Michelle Newton, APRN-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Michelle Newton, APRN-BC

Michelle Newton, APRN-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Garland, TX. 

Michelle Newton works at Select Specialty Hospital - Dallas Garland in Garland, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Andrea Azoro, NP
Andrea Azoro, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Sonceria Roper
Sonceria Roper
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Michelle Newton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Select Specialty Hospital - Dallas Garland
    2300 Marie Curie Dr, Garland, TX 75042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 803-0768
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Michelle Newton, APRN-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083710685
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michelle Newton, APRN-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Newton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Michelle Newton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michelle Newton works at Select Specialty Hospital - Dallas Garland in Garland, TX. View the full address on Michelle Newton’s profile.

    Michelle Newton has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Newton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Newton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Newton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Michelle Newton, APRN-BC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.