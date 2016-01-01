Michelle Newton, APRN-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Newton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michelle Newton, APRN-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Garland, TX.
Michelle Newton works at
Select Specialty Hospital - Dallas Garland2300 Marie Curie Dr, Garland, TX 75042 Directions (214) 803-0768
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1083710685
Michelle Newton accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michelle Newton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michelle Newton has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Newton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Newton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Newton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.