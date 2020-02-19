See All Nurse Practitioners in Fort Myers, FL
Michelle Nowak, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Michelle Nowak, NP

Michelle Nowak, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Myers, FL. 

Michelle Nowak works at Millennium Physician Group in Fort Myers, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Michelle Nowak's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Millennium Physician Group
    13813 METRO PKWY, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 936-1343
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Michelle Nowak, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154674125
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michelle Nowak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Michelle Nowak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michelle Nowak works at Millennium Physician Group in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Michelle Nowak’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Michelle Nowak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Nowak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Nowak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Nowak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

