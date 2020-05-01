Michelle D Nur, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle D Nur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michelle D Nur, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Charlotte, NC.
Oak Street Health East Charlotte6824 Harrisburg Rd, Charlotte, NC 28227 Directions (704) 850-0871
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Mrs. Nur was Highly Devoted to listening to my problems and seeing Collectively what we could do. I had my previous Dr. For almost 7 years. I walked in the first day with Mrs. Nur and Immediately knew I had found the right Doctor. She's compassionate and actually listens to what you have to say. 100/100. Hands down best Dr. I've ever visited.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1487153912
Michelle D Nur accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michelle D Nur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Michelle D Nur. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle D Nur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle D Nur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle D Nur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.