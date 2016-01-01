See All Nurse Midwives in Brainerd, MN
Michelle Pelkey, LD

Midwifery
Accepting new patients

Overview

Michelle Pelkey, LD is a Midwife in Brainerd, MN. 

Michelle Pelkey works at Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic in Brainerd, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic
    2024 S 6th St, Brainerd, MN 56401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

About Michelle Pelkey, LD

Specialties
  • Midwifery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1033259163
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Michelle Pelkey, LD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Pelkey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Michelle Pelkey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Michelle Pelkey works at Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic in Brainerd, MN. View the full address on Michelle Pelkey’s profile.

Michelle Pelkey has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Pelkey.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Pelkey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Pelkey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.