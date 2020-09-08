See All Counselors in New York, NY
Dr. Michelle Perepiczka, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Michelle Perepiczka, PHD

Counseling
3.1 (7)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michelle Perepiczka, PHD is a Counselor in New York, NY. 

Dr. Perepiczka works at Porteck Health Networks in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Counselors
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Will Lee, MD
Dr. Will Lee, MD
3.4 (5)
View Profile
Masharat Mujib, LMHC
Masharat Mujib, LMHC
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Gundu Reddy, MD
Dr. Gundu Reddy, MD
4.2 (42)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Porteck Health Networks
    260 Madison Ave Fl 8, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 470-7264
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Perepiczka?

    Sep 08, 2020
    I left that first review. I regret my words, she’s not completely lacking in empathy. In hindsight, there are things that we both could’ve done better. After months together, she suggested she wasn’t the right provider for the job, it wasn’t a good fit. I wish I’d listened and avoided the heartache. It ended very badly and I was distraught and frankly, traumatized, but I think/hope I’m finally over it. After speaking with a new therapist, she told me Michelle really could’ve handled the situation better, so it’s not just my opinion. At the same time, I could’ve handled the situation better too. Giving higher stars to balance out my first review. If she says it’s not a good fit or you feel that way, end it. But other people seemed to like her, so I’d give it a try.
    — Sep 08, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michelle Perepiczka, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michelle Perepiczka, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Perepiczka to family and friends

    Dr. Perepiczka's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Perepiczka

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michelle Perepiczka, PHD.

    About Dr. Michelle Perepiczka, PHD

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619284114
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Perepiczka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Perepiczka works at Porteck Health Networks in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Perepiczka’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Perepiczka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perepiczka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perepiczka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perepiczka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michelle Perepiczka, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.