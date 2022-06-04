Dr. Michelle Peterson, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Peterson, PHD
Overview
Dr. Michelle Peterson, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Columbia, SC.
Dr. Peterson works at
Locations
-
1
Midlands Psychiatric Services125 Alpine Cir, Columbia, SC 29223 Directions (803) 764-3555Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Health Net
- Humana
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Peterson?
Dr. Peterson was a wonderful person to work with. She stays calm while listening to anything you may have to stay/think. She helped me make progress that I never thought I could. She helped me better myself, my relationships, and the way i perceive my things in my life. I use the tools she taught me everyday. It felt like I was doing the work to help myself but she was on my team so I wasn't alone in this process. Would recommend her to anyone struggle with OCD/Obsessive thoughts.
About Dr. Michelle Peterson, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1992146427
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- William and Mary
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peterson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peterson works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peterson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.