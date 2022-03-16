Michelle Pipta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Michelle Pipta, PA
Michelle Pipta, PA is a Physician Assistant in Annapolis, MD.
Clearway Pain Solutions - Annapolis Medical Pkwy2002 Medical Pkwy, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 266-2700
KureSmart Pain Management - Annapolis Defense Hwy116 Defense Hwy, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 571-2946
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Michelle Pipta was extremely informative, took time to explain information & put me totally at ease . Highly recommend
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1679783856
Michelle Pipta accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Michelle Pipta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Pipta.
