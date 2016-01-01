Book an Appointment

Internal Medicine Doctors in Elkins Park, PA
Michelle Powell, CRNP

Internal Medicine
4.8 (212)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Michelle Powell, CRNP

Michelle Powell, CRNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. 

Michelle Powell works at Elkins Park Medical Associates in Elkins Park, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Michelle Powell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Elkins Park Medical Associates
    8250 Old York Rd Ste 2, Elkins Park, PA 19027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 212 ratings
    Patient Ratings (212)
    5 Star
    (182)
    4 Star
    (17)
    3 Star
    (7)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (3)
    
    About Michelle Powell, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1992143887
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michelle Powell, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Powell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Michelle Powell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michelle Powell works at Elkins Park Medical Associates in Elkins Park, PA. View the full address on Michelle Powell’s profile.

    212 patients have reviewed Michelle Powell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Powell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Powell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Powell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

