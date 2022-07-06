Michelle Protko accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michelle Protko, LMHC
Overview
Michelle Protko, LMHC is a Counselor in Daytona Beach, FL.
Michelle Protko works at
Locations
Halifax Behavioral Services841 Jimmy Ann Dr, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions (386) 425-3945
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Michelle has been an integral part of my (belated) journey into adulthood. She has guided me along the path of learning about myself and why I am myself - without judgement or blame. I feel completely at ease but also challenged to become a better ME.
About Michelle Protko, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1497192504
Frequently Asked Questions
Michelle Protko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
11 patients have reviewed Michelle Protko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Protko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Protko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Protko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.