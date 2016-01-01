See All Audiology Technology in Charleston, SC
Michelle Sewell, AUD

Audiology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Michelle Sewell, AUD is an Audiology in Charleston, SC. 

Michelle Sewell works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Rutledge Tower
    135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion
    1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    About Michelle Sewell, AUD

    Specialties
    • Audiology
    Audiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    English
    Gender
    • Female
    Female
    NPI Number
    • 1518213032
    1518213032
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

