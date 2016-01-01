Dr. Michelle Ronayne, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ronayne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Ronayne, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michelle Ronayne, PHD is a Psychologist in Nashua, NH.
Dr. Ronayne works at
Locations
The Counseling Center of Nashua1 Main St, Nashua, NH 03064 Directions (603) 883-0005Monday10:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 5:00pmFriday10:00am - 5:00pm
Charles River Counseling Center687 Highland Ave, Needham, MA 02494 Directions (617) 527-4610
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michelle Ronayne, PHD
- Psychology
- English, German
- 1073883716
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ronayne accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ronayne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ronayne speaks German.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ronayne. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ronayne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ronayne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ronayne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.